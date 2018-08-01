Trump predicts Iran talks 'pretty soon'

Tehran has not given a definitive response to Trump's statement that he would meet "any time" without preconditions, but skepticism is rife in Iran over the possibility, with one lawmaker saying negotiations would be a "humiliation."

"I have a feeling they'll be talking to us pretty soon," Trump told a rally in Tampa, Florida, before adding: "And maybe not, and that's OK too."

He also used the occasion to again blast the "horrible, one-sided" 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers from which the American president withdrew.

"It's a horror show," Trump said.

"I hope it works out well with Iran. They are having a lot of difficulty right now."

The US is set to start reimposing full sanctions on Iran from August 6 -- a move that has already contributed to a major currency crisis with the rial losing two thirds of its value in six months.

Several Iranian public figures said it was impossible to imagine negotiations with Washington after it tore up the nuclear deal in May.