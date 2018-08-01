ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament: poll body

EU observers are due to give their preliminary report on Zimbabwe's election later Wednesday, two days after the vote -- the first ballot since Robert Mugabe was ousted after 37 years in power.

With elections under Mugabe marred by fraud and often deadly violence, his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, promised a free and fair vote and invited international observers.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced a further 50 National Assembly results, bringing the total so far to 153. Of the 153, ZANU-PF has won 110 seats, while the MDC Alliance got 41 seats," ZBC state media reported.

There are 210 seats in the national assembly lower house.

MDC did not immediately respond to the parliamentary results but earlier on Wednesday party leader and presidential contender Nelson Chamisa, 40, said the presidential results were being faked.

"ZEC seeks to... reverse the people's presidential election victory. The strategy is meant to prepare Zim mentally to accept fake presidential results," he tweeted.

"We won the popular vote and will defend it!"

If no presidential candidate wins at least 50 percent of the ballots cast in the first round, a run-off vote is scheduled for September 8.

On Wednesday, observers from the Southern African Development Community and the African Union will also deliver reports on the polls.