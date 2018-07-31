Six dead as gunmen storm Afghan govt building, 11 killed in bus bombing

On the other side of the country a roadside bomb apparently intended for security forces hit a passenger bus and killed 11 people, as civilians once again bear the brunt of violence in Afghanistan.

The attack in Jalalabad targeted the compound of the refugees and repatriations department. It ended after more than five hours of intense fighting between militants and security forces, said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

At least six people were killed and 14 wounded, Khogyani said, but he warned the toll could rise as security forces searched the building.

As the attack began with multiple explosions, local representatives of foreign donors and agencies were meeting department employees inside the building.

"All the partner agency representatives attending the meeting were Afghans and those who were stuck inside, including the director of the refugees and repatriations department, were rescued," Khogyani said.

Several people had been taken hostage by the attackers, said Zabiullah Zmarary, a provincial council member.

At least one of the men blew himself up at the gate and two others entered the building, the witness said.

Khogyani said the two attackers were killed.

Security forces swarmed into the area, and a plume of thick black smoke rose into the sky above the compound.

The ‘Taliban’ denied involvement in the incident in a WhatsApp message sent to journalists.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes three days after militants raided a midwife training centre in Jalalabad.

In the western province of Farah on Tuesday the bomb which hit the bus killed at least 11 people and wounded 31.

There was no immediate confirmation from the ‘Taliban’ that they were responsible.

In a separate incident, 22 passengers travelling on a Kabul-bound bus in the eastern province of Paktia were kidnapped by gunmen on Monday night.

Officials blamed the ‘Taliban’ for both incidents.

Most of the attacks in Jalalabad have been claimed by ‘DAesh’, which has a relatively small but potent presence in Afghanistan, mainly in the east and north.