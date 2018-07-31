11 injured in migration office attack in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

The individuals were taken to nearby hospitals with light injuries, said Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the local governor.

One of the attackers was shot dead, while another was still being sought, according to Khogyani. A third attacker detonated his explosive vest in front of the entrance gate of the building to make way for his two accomplices to enter.

Staff members may still be trapped inside, Khogyani said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban has denied involvement.