Trump says willing to meet with Iran leaders 'any time'

Barely a week after warning Iran it would suffer untold "consequences," Trump said he would meet the country's leader Hassan Rouhani "any time" and without preconditions.

"I would meet with Iran if they wanted to meet," Trump said at a joint White House press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, "I don't know if they are ready yet."

"No preconditions," he added.

"They want to meet, I'll meet. Any time they want. Good for the country. Good for them. Good for us. And good for the world."

White House and administration officials rushed to place caveats on the president's seemingly open invitation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered his own interpretation of the "no preconditions" offer, setting out three steps Iran must take before talks take place.

"The president wants to meet with folks to solve problems if the Iranians demonstrate a commitment to making fundamental changes in how they treat their own people, reduce their maligned behavior, can agree that it's worthwhile to enter into a nuclear agreement that actually prevents proliferation," he said.

"Then the president said he's prepared to sit down and have a conversation with him."