Van blast in southern Philippines kills 10

The powerful explosion happened after soldiers and pro-government militia troops stopped the vehicle and tried to search it just after dawn on the outskirts of the mainly Christian city of Lamitan.

One soldier, five militia troops and four civilians were killed.

The van driver, a suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf militant group also died, Philippine military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo told reporters in Manila.

He added that government forces had been on heightened alert after receiving reports that extremists planned to plant improvised explosives in areas around the island.

"We can just imagine the tragedy that this would bring to the people of Basilan had we not stopped them at the checkpoint," he said.

Authorities earlier said at least five people died in the blast.