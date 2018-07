In Italy's Conte, Trump sees a like-minded European

The visit will begin with a one-on-one meeting followed by more extensive bilateral discussions, the White House said.

"Italy is an important NATO Ally, a leading partner in Afghanistan and Iraq, and key in bringing stability to the Mediterranean region," the White House said in announcing the visit last month, the new prime minister's first.

Trump praised Conte as "great" after meeting him at the recent G7 summit in Canada, where they warmly shook hands during the family photo.

Conte is "very strong on immigration -- like I am, by the way," said Trump, who has pursued a policy of "zero tolerance" for illegal immigration, a crackdown that led to hundreds of children being separated from parents who crossed into the United States from Mexico without papers.

Conte was chosen to lead the Italian government by the leaders of parties that won March elections: the euro skeptic Five Star Movement and the far-right League party.

The Italian press has suggested the meeting will serve to boost Conte's profile, often overshadowed by his deputy prime ministers and those parties' exuberant leaders: Matteo Salvini of the League party, and Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement.

Conte wants to reform the Dublin Regulation, the EU law that says asylum requests should be the responsibility of a single member country, usually the one where the refugee first arrived.

Italy argues that the law places an unfair burden on countries that border the Mediterranean, and its new populist government has stepped up pressure on other EU countries to share responsibility for arriving refugees.

It has closed Italy's ports to migrants and turned back several ships carrying refugees rescued at sea, threatening the future of those operations.