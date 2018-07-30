Cambodia PM's party to win 'all seats' in flawed election

Sunday's ballot will prolong Hun Sen's 33-year rule, but observers say that questions of legitimacy will haunt the wily political survivor as frustration sets in over lack of change.

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) "will take all seats across the country," spokesman Sok Eysan told AFP at party headquarters.

"I can say it's a landslide victory."

Sok Eysan said the forecast is an estimate based on initial results -- final figures are due August 15.

Some 8.3 million people registered to cast their votes in Cambodia's sixth general election since United Nations-sponsored polls were held in 1993 after decades of conflict.

But the ballot lacked any serious challengers after Hun Sen backed a crackdown on the opposition last year that saw authorities arrest one of its leaders and the Supreme Court dissolve the party.

It also was virtually devoid of prominent local and international election monitors, who withdrew from the discredited process.

Hun Sen, who came to power in 1985 in a country still plagued by civil war, moved against all forms of dissent in the run-up to the poll, pressuring civil society, independent media and political opponents.

Many western governments, who also pulled support from the vote, criticised it for lacking credibility and slammed the outcome.

The White House said it was "neither free nor fair and failed to represent the will of the Cambodian people."

The CPP has won every election since 1998, but a culture of impunity and corruption inspired more than 44 percent of voters to back the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in 2013 polls, creating the most serious challenge to Hun Sen in years.