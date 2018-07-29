Five killed in out-of-control forest fires in California

CalFire, the state agency managing the emergency response in the fire-prone coastal state, said the so-called Carr fire was only 5 per cent controlled and stretched across 33,000 hectares, half the size of Singapore.

The blaze broke out on Monday and is threatening nearly 5,000 structures in the heavily forested region north of Redding, an inland city about 350 kilometres north of San Francisco.

The death toll in the blaze is at least five, with two firefighters and three residents killed, plus several people missing who might have been in the path of the fire since it spread dramatically starting Thursday.

Firefighters had worked overnight Friday trying to establish containment lines, authorities said.

"The winds, high temperatures and dry vegetation still have the potential to fuel fire growth. Fire spread has been active in all directions and has made significant runs," CalFire reported Saturday.

City officials in Redding imposed mandatory evacuations of large swaths of the western and northern edge of the city of about 90,000 people.

The entire nearby town of Shasta Lake City, population 10,000, was evacuated, and some smaller settlements were at high risk, authorities said.

Five shelters were opened in Redding to house-fleeing residents, and more evacuation orders were issued Saturday afternoon.

More than 3,400 firefighters were engaged in trying to protect communities and bring the blaze under control, CalFire said.

The battle involved more than 325 vehicles, plus 17 helicopters and 62 bulldozers.

Meanwhile, the Ferguson fire, some 500 kilometres south-east of Redding and which was the top concern in California before the Carr fire, remained just 29 per cent contained across 20,000 hectares, CalFire said.

The fire, which forced the closure of large parts of Yosemite National Park, has killed at least two people.