Mali votes in presidential election after violence-marred campaign

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, 71, leads a crowded field of 24 candidates -- just one of them a woman -- bidding for the five-year presidency.

His record on security has been a dominant theme, with opponents, including several former ministers, accusing him of incompetence.

"He was elected with 77.6 percent of the vote, but he's been unable to resolve the country's main problems -- the restoration of peace and the issue of insecurity," said Abdoulaye Cisse, a supporter of candidate Modibo Sidibe, a former prime minister.