China's newly-developed unmanned helicopter completes test flights

Developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the unmanned helicopter has a length of 8.7 metres, a height of 2.5 metres, and can carry a payload of 200 kilograms, Xinhua news agency has reported.

Its key components such as the control system, power system, and transmission system are all made in China, indicating that the country's research and development for large unmanned helicopters continue to improve.

The Xiangying-200 is China's first large unmanned helicopter that has tested autonomous takeoff and landing on a ship deck.

The helicopter has broad application prospects in fields such as coast guard, modern agriculture, and emergency rescue.