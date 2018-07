The season's 12th typhoon caused damage to homes and buildings in central and western Japan, broadcaster NHK reported.

The storm also led to the cancellation of 168 flights as of 11:30 am (0230 GMT) and some train services were cancelled, according to NHK.

The typhoon had weakened, however, after making landfall at the city of Ise, 320 kilometres south-west of Tokyo, at around 1 am, according to the Meteorological Agency.