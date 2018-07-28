Security breach shuts down part of Munich Airport for five hours

Passengers wait for their flights in Terminal 2 at Munich's international Airport

Around 6:45 am (0445 GMT), police were notified that the woman had passed through a security area without being screened by personnel, prompting an hours-long search in the airport's Terminal 2, an airport spokeswoman said.

Federal police in Bavaria said the woman was never found and have yet to offer details of the case.

About five hours after people were evacuated, the terminal was once again reopened to passengers, now facing long queues and delayed or cancelled flights.

The incident came at a busy summer travel period for the airport. This weekend marks the beginning of the state of Bavaria's six-week-long school holiday.