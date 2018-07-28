Four wounded in attack on midwife training centre in Afghanistan

Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city

A firefight between armed insurgents and Afghan security forces then took place in the city centre and is ongoing, a spokesman for the provincial governor, Ataullah Khogiyani, said.

An unknown number of midwives were evacuated from the facility, Khogyani said.

An official from the health department for Nangarhar province said at least 50 midwives were receiving training at the facility, which is operated by a local non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Jalalabad has been the target of several attacks lately, most of them claimed by ‘Daesh’.