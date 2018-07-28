Four wounded in attack on midwife training centre in Afghanistan

  • Saturday 28, July 2018 in 6:03 PM
  • Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city
    Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: An attack on a midwife training centre in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad injured at least four people, an official said Saturday.
A firefight between armed insurgents and Afghan security forces then took place in the city centre and is ongoing, a spokesman for the provincial governor, Ataullah Khogiyani, said.
 
An unknown number of midwives were evacuated from the facility, Khogyani said.
 
An official from the health department for Nangarhar province said at least 50 midwives were receiving training at the facility, which is operated by a local non-governmental organisation (NGO).
 
Jalalabad has been the target of several attacks lately, most of them claimed by ‘Daesh’. 