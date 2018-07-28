Five dead in Texas shooting incident

The bodies of two men and a woman were found in the Retama Manor Nursing Center in Robstown, local police said in a statement, adding that the threat was "neutralised."

Two further male bodies were discovered at the home of one of the victims, according to Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez.

The shooter was among the dead, Rodriguez said.

The nursing home in Robstown, west of Corpus Christi on the Gulf of Mexico coast, was locked down after the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting or the victims' identities were not yet known, Rodriguez added.