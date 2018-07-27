White House says Trump 'open' to visiting Moscow

"(Trump) has a desire to conduct meetings in the future and I am ready," Putin said, extending the invitation and reiterating his desire to go to Washington.

The White House responded with a statement saying "President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation."

A summit last week between the pair in Helsinki caused Trump serious domestic problems, with the U.S. president accused of appeasing a man who allegedly tried to tilt the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Even Trump's Republican allies joined in the criticism of the Helsinki sit-down. Senator John McCain accused Trump of "naivete, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats."

A U.S. special counsel is currently investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian spies to manipulate the vote.

Trump denies there was any collusion.