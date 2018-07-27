Japan hosts multinational drill to intercept weapons of mass destruction

On the second day of the "Pacific Shield 18" drill, U.S., Thai and Filipino troops carried out a mock inspection of a suspicious ship for radioactive materials.

Japanese police, customs, coast guard and the Self-Defence Force (JSDF) personnel inspected containers in an exercise to detect the chemical dimethyl phosphite, which is used to produce nerve agents such as sarin and VX.

The Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), of which Japan and South Korea are members, started in 2003 as part of Washington's efforts to curb the spread of nuclear technology and other weapons of mass destruction.

The PSI is touted by many experts as a possible tool to rein in North Korea's nuclear weapons ambitions and proliferation of missiles and other illicit weapons.