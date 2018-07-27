Koreas to hold military talks at Panmunjom next Tuesday

Yonhap news agency has quoted the ministry as saying that the talks will take place at the Peace House, a South Korea-controlled building at the border truce village of Panmunjom, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pyongyang first proposed the talks, which Seoul accepted later, the ministry added.

Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun will lead South Korea's five-member delegation, while the North Korean side will be represented by Lt. Gen. An Ik-san.

The two sides are expected to discuss measures to build confidence and seek arms control, such as disarming the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone, DMZ, separating the two Koreas, and withdrawing troops and equipment from border guard posts.