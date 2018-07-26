Explosion occurs outside the US embassy in Beijing

Security personnels stand guard outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China

An embassy spokesperson said the explosion occurred around 1 pm (0500 GMT) in the public space off the south-east corner of the embassy compound.

"According to the embassy's regional security officer, there was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries. The local police responded," the spokesperson said.

Videos circulating on social media showed smoke and debris next to people gathered outside the embassy in north-east Beijing.

Dpa has learned from a Chinese employee of the US embassy that someone threw what appeared to be a home-made bomb over the embassy's fence. Someone inside picked up the explosive and threw it back over the fence, the employee said.

A woman who was waiting to apply for a visa inside the embassy said an alarm went off and people wearing bulletproof vests entered the room.

Police had cordoned off the area around the embassy corner, and were taking photos and collecting samples from the blast spot. Traffic has resumed on the main road nearby.