Tokyo 2020 organisers feel the heat two years out from Games

With the temperature reaching a record 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) on Monday, concerns are high that similar conditions in 2020 could disrupt the Games and pose health issues for athletes and spectators alike.

Although organisers will hope temperatures do not reach such heights again, the Tokyo average in July is still over 30 Celsius since 1998, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

“Yes, in recent days Tokyo and Japan has been like living in a sauna every day,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday.

“For the athletes, I am sure they are training and very healthy in their bodies but for the spectators, who are cheering along the roadside, we cannot necessarily say they are training themselves to be very healthy.

“So, indeed, how to deal with this heat? This is one pillar needed for the success of the 2020 Games.”

Organisers are looking at a variety of counter-measures to deal with the heat, including scheduling the marathon session to start at 0700 local time.

They also want to grapple with the heat head-on using the latest technology.