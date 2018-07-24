Wildfire kills at least 50 near Athens, families flee to beaches

A wildfire rages in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July

Soldiers fall back as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July

The fire which hit Mati, 29 km (18 miles) east of the capital, late Monday afternoon was by far the country's worst since flames devastated the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007, killing dozens.

People scrambled to the sea as the blaze closed in close to the shore. Hundreds were rescued by passing boats but others found their way blocked by smoke and flames.

"I was briefed by a rescuer that he saw the shocking picture of 26 people tightly huddled in a field some 30 meters from the beach," Nikos Economopoulos, head of Greece's Red Cross, told Skai TV.

"They had tried to find an escape route but unfortunately these people and their kids didn't make it in time," he said. A Reuters witness also saw several bodies in the area.

Mati is in the eastern Rafina region, a popular spot for Greek holidaymakers, particularly pensioners and children at camps.

The 26 deaths came on top of more than 20 casualties reported by government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos earlier on Tuesday. He said more than 88 adults and 16 children were injured.

One of the youngest victims was thought to be a six-month-old baby who died of smoke inhalation.