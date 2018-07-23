Philippines' Duterte vows 'relentless and chilling' drug war

In his annual state-of-the-nation address in Congress, the 73-year-old leader said he could not be dissuaded from the fight against illegal drugs by protests from human rights activists and other critics.

"Let me begin by putting it bluntly: the war against illegal drugs is far from over," he said, adding that billions of pesos of narcotics were still being seized by law enforcers.

As tens of thousands of people rallied outside Congress to protest Duterte's alleged autocratic rule and violence under his administration, the president said such demonstrations were "misdirected."

"Your concern is human rights, mine is human lives," he said.