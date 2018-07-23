Suicide bomber kills seven people praying in mosque in Nigeria

Seven others were injured when a male suicide bomber detonated explosives in the town of Konduga in Borno state during the morning prayers, NEMA zonal coordinator Bashir Garga said in a statement.

The injured were evacuated to Borno State capital Maiduguri for medical treatment, Garga added.

No group claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, though it occurred in a region of Nigeria under steady threat from the terrorist group Boko Haram. With the goal of enforcing a strict interpretation of Islamic law, the militants have attacked communities in the north-east of Nigeria and launched offensives in neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Since 2009, tens of thousands of people have died at the hands of Boko Haram in the region, and an estimated 2.5 million people have fled their homes.