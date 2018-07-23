China's Xi arrives in Rwanda ahead of BRICS summit

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were welcomed at Kigali International Airport by his Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette Kagame.

“The purpose of the visit is to develop and boost bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthen economic ties with Africa,” Rao Hongwei, China’s ambassador to Rwanda, told journalists.

Xi's Africa tour began in Dakar, Senegal on Saturday where he met President Mucky Sall, and after his two days in Rwanda he will journey to Johannesburg for a summit starting Wednesday with the foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa (BRICS).

The summit comes amid the United States’ billion-dollar trade war with China and tough trade negotiations with other key economic partners.





Last month, the BRICS foreign ministers criticized what they called a “new wave of protectionism,” saying US measures undermine global trade and economic growth.

China is Africa’s largest trading partner, opening its first military base on the continent last year in the eastern nation of Djibouti, which this month launched a China-backed free trade zone it calls the contintent's largest.

Ahead of his visit, President Xi said China has become Rwanda’s biggest trading partner and project contractor.