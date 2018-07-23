Gunman dead after shooting 14, killing one, in Toronto-Canadian police

The young girl was in a critical condition, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

"We are looking at all possible motives... and not closing any doors," Saunders told reporters at the site of the shooting.

Paramedics, firefighters and police converged on the shooting in Toronto's east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops.

Police said the gunman had used a handgun. Earlier reports said nine people had been shot.

Reports of gunfire in the city's Greektown neighborhood began at 10 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Monday), CityNews.com said.

Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, the news website reported.