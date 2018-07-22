At least 14 dead in Kabul airport bombing as exiled VP returns home

Afghan VP Abdul Rashid Dostum's security guards wait for his arrival at the Airport

About 60 other people, among them civilians and members of the security services, were injured, Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanakzai said.

The explosion hit as Dostum's supporters gathered to greet him upon his arrival after spending 14 months in Turkey. He was not harmed in the attack, having passed through the area about 15 minutes before.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the suicide bomber was identified by police but that he detonated his explosive vest before he could be safely apprehended.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Among the dead were at least 10 members of the Afghan security forces.