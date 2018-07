The victims were believed to be members of a taxi driver's association returning from the funeral of another member, the news portal eNCA reported.

Gunmen reportedly ambushed their vehicle late on Saturday and opened fire. The group was travelling near Colenso in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.

A police investigation was under way, the report said.

South Africa has a high rate of violent crime, with around 50 people killed every day in the country.