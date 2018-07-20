U.S. enlists U.N. to keep sanctions pressure on N. Korea

Pompeo was to update the council on Washington's drive to persuade North Korea to scrap its nuclear and missile programs -- and try to convince them that maintaining sanctions on Kim's regime is crucial.

Trump opened up prospects for an end to the standoff with North Korea when he met in Singapore on June 12 with Kim, who agreed to work toward denuclearisation of the peninsula.

The agreement however was short on details. And more than a month later, no concrete progress has been reported.

After Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang this month to try to make headway, North Korea complained that the United States was making "gangster-like" demands for rapid denuclearisation.

Diplomats said they expected Pompeo to ask the council to maintain a firm stance toward North Korea and keep sanctions in place -- despite resistance from China and Russia.