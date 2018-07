A total of 103 people were rescued while 25 people were still missing, the coast guard said, adding that it received a call for help from the migrant boat on Wednesday morning.

The coast guard shared footage of a plane, a helicopter and four rescue boats being dispatched to the scene of the accident.

The rescued migrants and the 19 bodies were to be brought to Turkey later on Wednesday, state broadcaster TRT reported separately.

The exact cause of the accident was not immediately known.