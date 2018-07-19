World joins South Africans in celebrating Mandela's 100th birthday

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Mandela's impoverished home province of the Eastern Cape to hand over three fully furnished houses to families there, local media reported. A clinic will also be opened.

Ramaphosa flew to the region on a budget airline, something that he has done before and that wins him huge favour with ordinary South Africans.

Celebrations to mark the anti-apartheid hero's centenary began Tuesday with a powerful lecture in Johannesburg by former US president Barack Obama on how to continue Mandela's legacy and avoid populist politics.

Obama, who was still in town after Tuesday's keynote address, used Mandela's actual birthday to do a town hall-style meeting with young African leaders on grass-roots politics.

Obama noted that Mandela made a big impact on him as a young man, saying that his "moral courage ... has been a personal inspiration to me."

Mandela's birthday is an international day known as "Mandela Day," and in South Africa, residents are urged to do charitable works.

New South African rand bank notes have been issued in honour of Mandela, and prisoners have crocheted a massive blanket with his image that can be seen from space.

Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan, attended the launch of a major exhibition on Mandela's life in London on Tuesday, while more events in Britain and around the world are planned to mark the centenary.

Mandela was honoured later Wednesday with a memorial stone in London's Westminster Abbey, where many British luminaries are commemorated.

A plaque was placed above the stone bearing the inscription "Nelson Mandela 1918-2013," encircled by the words "forgiveness" and "reconciliation."

Prime Minister Theresa May led the tributes to Mandela in the British parliament.

"I am sure that the whole house will want to join me in paying tribute to his extraordinary life and agree that his message of forgiveness, peace and reconciliation is as relevant today as it ever has been," May told lawmakers.