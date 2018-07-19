Venezuela says it is refining gold in Turkey following sanctions

The central bank for several years has been buying gold from small miners in the south of the country and refining it to be used as monetary gold to shore up its international reserves that have tumbled as the country's socialist economy implodes.

"This is an agreement established with Turkey and the Venezuelan central bank," said Victor Cano in a press conference. "It's being done by allied countries because imagine (what would happen) if we sent gold to Switzerland and we are told that it has to stay there because of sanctions."

He did not say which Turkish companies were involved or how much had been refined there, but said the government had purchased 9.1 tonnes of gold from small miners this year.

The gold is returned to Venezuela after being refined in Turkey and becomes part of the central bank's portfolio of assets, he said.