Trump tries to quell uproar over his comments made at Putin meeting

Trump told reporters at the White House that he needed to clarify his comments, emphasizing that he accepts the US intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

Trump came under sharp criticism for his statements during the joint news conference on Monday in Helsinki, including from many members of his own Republican party. He said when he heard the criticism he decided to review a transcript and video recording of the news conference.

"I realized that there is a need for some clarification," he said. "It should've been obvious, I thought it would be obvious, but I would like to clarify just in case I wasn't."

Trump went on to explain that he "said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't'" when he answered a question about Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Trump on Monday faced widespread criticism for his remarks, which were seen as undermining the findings of US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump emphasized on Tuesday he has "full faith and support" in American intelligence agencies.

Much of the criticism pointed out that Trump failed to challenge Putin's denial of election meddling. He also was slammed for saying "both countries" were to blame for the poor relations between Washington and Moscow.

As he clarified his comments, Trump reiterated his claim that Russia's actions had no impact on the outcome of the 2016 election.

The president also defended the meeting with Putin, saying it gave the two leaders a chance to discuss the many disagreements between Washington and Moscow, he said.