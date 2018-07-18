3 dead, others buried after building collapse in Delhi suburb

Local media reported there could be at least a dozen other people trapped in the debris after the collapse late Tuesday, but senior police official Ram Kumar said two to three people were likely still buried in the rubble.

The six-storey building collapsed onto a four-storey building next to it in the city of Noida, one of the satellite cities of New Delhi and part of what is known as the National Capital Region.

Media reports citing local residents said the four-storey building had several families living in it.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known.