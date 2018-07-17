German FM urges the US and Russia to keep talking

"It is important that the US and Russia talk to each other," Maas told the German media group RND (Tuesday).

"We cannot afford silence between Moscow and Washington on Syria, the Ukraine, arms control and arms reduction," Maas asserted.

Dialogue was essential for international relations, the foreign minister added, as were "reliability, consistency and hard work - even away from the limelight."

Trump and Putin met in the Finnish capital Monday for a one-on-one summit in what they termed a bid to re-set bilateral relations.