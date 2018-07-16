Shock as Trump backs Putin on election meddling at summit

On a day when he faced pressure from critics, allied countries and even his own staff to take a tough line, Trump said not a single critical word about Moscow on any of the issues that have brought relations between the two powers to the lowest ebb since the Cold War.

Instead, he denounced the "stupidity" of his own country's policy, especially the decision to investigate election interference.

Trump's performance is likely to create a political storm in the United States, where the White House has struggled for months to dispel a suggestion that Trump was unwilling to stand up to Putin.

His performance was denounced as "treasonous" by a former CIA chief and condemned as "shameful" by a Republican senator, although other Republicans were more cautious.

Trump held his meeting with Putin just days after a special prosecutor in the United States indicted 12 Russian agents for stealing Democratic Party documents to help him win the vote.

Asked if he believed U.S. intelligence agencies, which concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help him defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, he said he was not convinced.

"I don't see any reason why it would be" Russia, Trump said. "President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today."

Putin spoke of the importance of the two countries working together and praised Trump, at one point interrupting the news conference to give the U.S. President a soccer ball.

Asked whether he had wanted Trump to win the 2016 election and had instructed officials to help him, Putin said "Yes I did", although he denied any interference, saying the allegations were "complete nonsense".

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump's performance would send a message of "weakness" to Moscow.