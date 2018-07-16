U.S., North Korea to resume search for remains from Korean War

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that talks on Sunday between U.S. and North Korean officials to discuss the return of remains of U.S. service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War "resulted in firm commitments" and that there would be a follow-up meeting on Monday.
It was the first time in nine years that U.S. and North Korean generals held talks. The two sides met on the inter-Korean border and agreed to resume joint field activities to search for the remains of Americans missing from the war, Pompeo said in a statement.
 
"Today's talks were productive and cooperative and resulted in firm commitments," he said.
 
The repatriation of U.S. remains was one of the agreements reached during an unprecedented summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June in Singapore.