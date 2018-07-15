Haiti's prime minister resigns after deadly fuel price protests

President Jovenel Moise said on Twitter that Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant had offered his resignation and that he had accepted it.

Lafontant's resignation came as he faced losing office through a vote of no confidence in the country's lower house of parliament.

Earlier this month, at least seven people were killed in violent protests over a plan to increase the price of fuel by up to 50 per cent.

Demonstrators burned tyres, looted shops and set cars on fire in the capital, Port-au-Prince, to protest the plan which Lafontant later abandoned. Protests also took place in other parts of the country.

Haiti is the poorest country in the western hemisphere and relies heavily on aid contributions from abroad.

Corruption and violence are commonplace in the Caribbean country, and anti-government protests often descend into riots.