Timeline of how Thailand soccer team and coach were rescued

Authorities discovered footprints and handprints at a T-junction within the cave on June 24. They also found backpacks the group had left behind.

On June 25, Thai Royal Navy SEAL divers launched a rescue operation, bringing with them oxygen tanks and supplies."

However, heavy rains caused flood waters in the cave system to rise, forcing rescuers back.

Operations were put on hold on June 28, as a pump was brought in to begin extracting water.

On July 1, a command center was set up at the entrance of the cave, with oxygen tanks and supplies placed every 25 meters to aid the divers in their rescue efforts.

The team of soccer players and their coach were found on July 2 in an enclave that was some 400 meters behind Pattaya Beach and 800 to 1,000 meters underground.

July 8, rescuers began extracting boys from the cave, with the first four boys emerging within 11 hours. Four more boys were rescued on July 9, and the remaining four boys along with their coach were freed on July 10.