Police carried out raids in Istanbul and three other provinces, in search of a total of 235 suspects, including the 62-year-old televangelist Adnan Oktar, for "being a member of a criminal gang," news agency Anadolu reported.

All assets belonging to the 235 suspects, 106 of whom are women, were seized by the government, while companies affiliated with Oktar, including broadcaster A9 TV, were transferred to state, Anadolu said.