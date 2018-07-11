Greece, Russia to expel diplomats in Macedonia tussle ahead of NATO summit

Greek army officers and policemen at Athens international airport prior to Putin’s visit in Greece

Athens will expel the two Russian diplomats and ban entry to two others on suspicion that they tried to undermine an accord clinched between Greece and neighbouring Macedonia last month, the Greek daily Kathimerini reported, citing diplomatic sources.

That deal - whereby Macedonia will become formally known as the Northern Republic of Macedonia - will unlock a formal invitation from NATO for the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic to join the bloc, a move strongly opposed by Moscow.

Russia's foreign ministry said it would respond in kind to the expulsions, Interfax news agency reported.

Greece accused the Russian diplomats of activities inconsistent with their status, including illegal activities against national security, Kathimerini reported, adding that these had included attempts at bribery.