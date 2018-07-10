Pompeo: U.S. to consider some sanction exceptions for Iran oil imports

  • Tuesday 10, July 2018 in 11:53 PM
  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would consider exemptions for some countries that import Iranian oil ahead of sanctions his country is imposing on Iran in November.
"There will be a handful of countries that come to the United States and ask for relief from that. Weäll consider it," Pompeo said on Sky News Arabia. 
 
He is the first U.S. official to suggest waivers may be granted. Previously, the U.S. insisted there would be no such exemptions.
 
"Come November 4, there will be a U.S. sanction that prevents crude oil from passing from Iran to other countries. It will be sanctionable activity," Pompeo said in the interview.
 
The U.S. has been deploying delegations to communicate to allies that Washington is looking for global compliance with its sanctions regime.