At least 12 dead, including children, in Afghan suicide blast

  • Tuesday 10, July 2018 in 10:51 PM
  • Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad city
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 12 people, including several children, on Tuesday, in an attack in the eastern city of Jalalabad claimed by Daesh militants.
The attacker detonated his explosives near a petrol pump, killing two officials working for Afghanistan's intelligence agency, and sparking a big fire.
 
Ten civilians, including children, were killed.
 
"Most of the victims were children who were working in a car wash," said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council.
 
Officials said they were trying to identify charred bodies of children. Eight cars were burnt in the explosion.
 
“Daesh” claimed the attack in a statement on their Amaq news agency.
 
Inamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department, said five wounded people were taken to a hospital.