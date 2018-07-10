At least 12 dead, including children, in Afghan suicide blast

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad city

The attacker detonated his explosives near a petrol pump, killing two officials working for Afghanistan's intelligence agency, and sparking a big fire.

Ten civilians, including children, were killed.

"Most of the victims were children who were working in a car wash," said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council.

Officials said they were trying to identify charred bodies of children. Eight cars were burnt in the explosion.

“Daesh” claimed the attack in a statement on their Amaq news agency.

Inamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department, said five wounded people were taken to a hospital.