Ethiopia, Eritrea in 'new era of peace' after officially ending war

"Eritrea and Ethiopia have signed a Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship on Monday," said Yemane Gebremeskel, adding that the document was inked by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Asmara.

The "state of war that existed between the two countries has come to an end. A new era of peace & friendship has been ushered [in]," he said.

Abiy made a historic visit to neighbouring Eritrea this weekend, the first since the end of a border war that claimed tens of thousands of lives between 1998 and 2000.

The diplomatic thaw began in June when, under its new reformist leader, Ethiopia announced it would fully accept the terms of a 2000 peace agreement that it had previously refused to honour.

Gebremeskel also tweeted a "border decision will be implemented," in an apparent reference to disputed territory Ethiopia had refused to cede to Eritrea under the deal.

Eritrea was part of Ethiopia until 1993, when it declared independence after a referendum.

During Abiy's visit, telephone connection and flights were resumed between the east African countries. They also resolved to open embassies in each other's capitals.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is in Addis Ababa for talks with the African Union, welcomed the developments.

"The diplomatic rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea is an amazing success and and a signal of hope, not only for the two countries but for the whole world," Guterres said after meeting the Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the AU Commission.

Regional leaders including Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta have also lauded the rapprochement, and regional trade block IGAD called Abiy's overture "wise and courageous."

Abiy, who came to power earlier this year, after his predecessor stepped down amid widespread anti-government protests, has introduced a number of other reforms in a country widely considered repressive by rights groups.

He has freed large numbers of political prisoners, and opposition groups once classified as "terrorist" organizations have been unbanned.

During the signing of the peace agreement with Eritrea, Abiy said peace had been a "long time coming."

"We can now imagine a future where we see no national boundaries or high walls dividing us. The people of our region are joined in common purpose," he added.