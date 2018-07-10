Turkish decree says president to appoint central bank governor for four year period

Three presidential decrees, published in the country's Official Gazette, set out the structure of the new presidential system and the regulations governing the appointment of officials by the president.

Previously, there had been a five-year term for the central bank head but a decision published in the Official Gazette removed this stipulation and scrapped a requirement that deputy governors have a decade of experience.

Monday's announcements had deepened worries about the bank's independence and triggered losses in the lira, which has been hit this year by concerns about Erdogan's drive for greater control over monetary policy.

Erdogan appointed his son-in-law as Turkey's finance minister on Monday hours after taking his oath of office.