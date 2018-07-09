U.K Foreign Secretary resigns, claiming Brexit 'dream is dying' under May

Johnson said he resigned because he could not accept her new plan and feared the Brexit "dream is dying."

Johnson tweeted that he was "proud to have served as foreign secretary" and was stepping down "with sadness," posting a copy of his resignation letter.

"Brexit should be about opportunity and hope," Johnson wrote in the letter.

"It should be a chance to do things differently, to be more nimble and dynamic, and to maximize the particular advantages of the UK in an open, outward-looking global economy," he said. "That [Brexit] dream is dying, suffocated by needless self doubt."

He said crucial decisions such as preparations for a no-deal had been postponed, "with the result that we appear to be heading for a semi-Brexit, with large parts of the economy still locked in the EU system, but with no UK control over that system."

Johnson said under May's plan, Britain was "headed for the status of a colony."

Speaking in parliament, May thanked Johnson and Davis for their work, confirming that she disagreed with them on Brexit policy.