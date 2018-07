Guterres was visiting the Ethiopian capital a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea's President Isaias Afkwerki declared that a "state of war" since a 1998-2000 conflict had given way peace and vowed to restore diplomatic and trade links.

"The visit by the Ethiopian Prime Minister (to Asmara on Sunday) is an amazing success," Guterres told reporters in Addis Ababa.