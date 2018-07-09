Pompeo arrives in Afghanistan on unannounced visit

Afghan President and U.S. Secretary of State attend a news conference in Kabul

Pompeo will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani among other officials and will conduct a joint press conference later in the day, a presidential palace official who spoke on condition of anonymity, told dpa.

The visit is the first by Pompeo since taking over at the State Department earlier this year.

Some 14,000 US soldiers are stationed in Afghanistan under NATO's Resolute Support mission, to train, advise and assist, while also conducting counterterrorism operations against ‘Al-Qaeda’ and the ‘Daesh’ militant group.