Pompeo arrives in Afghanistan on unannounced visit

  • Monday 09, July 2018 in 7:16 PM
  • Afghan President and U.S. Secretary of State attend a news conference in Kabul
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kabul on an unannounced visit to Afghanistan Monday, according to an Afghan official.
 Pompeo will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani among other officials and will conduct a joint press conference later in the day, a presidential palace official who spoke on condition of anonymity, told dpa. 
 
The visit is the first by Pompeo since taking over at the State Department earlier this year.
 
Some 14,000 US soldiers are stationed in Afghanistan under NATO's Resolute Support mission, to train, advise and assist, while also conducting counterterrorism operations against ‘Al-Qaeda’ and the ‘Daesh’ militant group.