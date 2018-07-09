Eighth boy out of Thai cave as rescue operation gathers pace

A Reuters witness near the Tham Luang cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai saw medical personnel carrying four people out of the cave to waiting ambulances over the course of the day.

The rescue operation was launched on Sunday and four boys were brought out that day. They were in good condition in hospital, officials said.

A fifth boy was brought out earlier on Monday, a navy official said, and three more were seen being brought out over subsequent hours.

Reuters could not confirm the identity of the three people brought out in the evening and the chief of the rescue mission, Narongsak Osottanakorn, declined to comment, saying a news conference would be held later on Monday.

The "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach got trapped on June 23 when they set out to explore the vast cave complex after soccer practice, when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.