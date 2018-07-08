Excruciating mission begins to rescue Thai footballers from cave

A general view shows helicopters expected to transport the schoolboys and their soccer coach

The mission to free the boys is thought to have required them to scuba dive through flooded passages inside the cave.

The first two boys rescued were airlifted to Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital, about 60 kilometres south of the cave, the Bangkok Post reported. It was unclear where the third and fourth boys were sent.

At "19:47, the fourth Wild Boar is out of the cave," the group wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the name of the local youth football team that got stuck inside the cave after flash floods blocked the exits.

Authorities in northern Chiang Rai province began the dangerous mission to bring out the 12 boys and their soccer coach earlier on Sunday.

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Six boys have exited a flooded cave in northern Thailand where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, a senior member of rescue operation's medical team said on Sunday.

"Four boys have reached chamber three and will walk out of the cave shortly," Lieutenant-General Kongcheep Tantrawanit said, referring to the area where rescue workers had set up a base.

Sharjah 24 – AFP: Four boys among a group of 13 trapped in a flooded Thai cave reached the rescue base camp inside the complex on Sunday and will walk out soon, the country's defence ministry spokesman told AFP.

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Rescuers are working to save 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks.



"The operation began at 10 am [0300 GMT]," said Narongsak Osotthanakorn, the governor of Chiang Rai province and head of the rescue efforts, in a progress update on Sunday afternoon.

Ten scuba divers went directly to chamber nine, where the group is located, while others went to chamber six, near a key junction inside the cave, the governor said in a statement released by the Joint Command Centre.

Another three divers provided support, beginning at 2 pm.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped inside the cave since flash floods blocked their exit on June 23.

Thailand is in the midst of its rainy season, with torrential downpours day after day often lasting for hours.

Parts of the cave had recently been totally submerged in water. The 4-kilometre route from the rocky shelf where the group has been waiting to the cave's exit has taken even professional cave divers as long as five or six hours to complete.

"There are a number of additional rescue personnel, including divers from Thailand, USA, Australia, China and Europe, stationed from chamber three to the entrance," Narongsak added.

"This includes a rope system to assist over difficult terrain in chambers two and three," he said.

Earlier Sunday, the governor said that conditions and water levels inside the cave were "good" and that the boys were physically, emotionally and mentally ready to come out.

"Today is D-Day," the governor said. "A new rainstorm is coming. If we wait, we will need to pump the water out again."

The rescue plan calls for each boy to be escorted at all times by at least two highly skilled cave divers. They will be brought out gradually, one at a time, Narongsak said.

Each boy will wear a full face mask for oxygen and will be guided out by a rope, a government graphic showed.

Once they reach the third chamber, the boys will be able to walk the remaining distance - about two kilometres - to the cave's entrance.

The perils of the attempted diving rescue were underscored on Friday when a Thai former Navy SEAL diver died while bringing oxygen tanks into the labyrinthine cave complex.

Officials have also been frantically working to remove rocks and other debris from the exit path.

Water currents inside the cave in recent days were strong, visibility was non-existent in parts and the underwater route was complicated by many narrow passages and jagged rocks.

At least some of the boys are not strong swimmers.

Rescue officials expect the operation to be completed, at the earliest, by 9 pm. The governor said it may take until Monday to finish.

"Because of the complexity of the cave and difficulty of the operation, it is unknown how long it will take before the team can bring out the first batch of boys," the governor said.

Water levels inside the cave have receded enough in recent days - thanks to intensive drainage efforts - that many parts can now be crossed on foot, Narongsak said.

Australian medics entered the cave earlier on Sunday to evaluate the boys' health and confirmed they were ready to come out, the governor said.

"Every plan must be practical," said Chalongchai Chaiyakham, the regional army commander.

"Now, we are choosing the best option. We have rehearsed it. As soon as we were confident, we launched the operation," he added.

Chiangrai Prachunakroh Hospital, about 60 kilometres south of the cave, was expected to receive the boys once they are out.

On Sunday, workers were putting up large screens to block views of the hospital's entrance, local media reported.

A photography ban was also in place at the hospital, and the eighth floor was reportedly reserved for the boys. Other photos from the hospital circulating on social media showed 13 medical gurneys being staged at the front entrance.

The story has captured the world's interest. More than 1,000 Thai and foreign journalists had been covering the story from a makeshift camp near the base of the rescue operation.

The boys were found on July 2 after a frantic nine-day search that was hampered by treacherous conditions inside the cave.

Officials have considered several possible extraction strategies, including drilling a hole 600 metres down into the cave's roof or waiting until water levels inside the cave subsided. But the latter option could have meant waiting for months.