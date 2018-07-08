Relatives identify victims of deadly Thai tourist boat sinking

Recovery divers have pulled 42 bodies from the sea off the resort island of Phuket, but authorities have said 14 other passengers remain unaccounted for.

The Phoenix was carrying 105 people -- mostly Chinese tourists -- when it sank on the way back from a popular snorkeling spot on Thursday.

The latest victim was found Sunday, officials said.

Relatives have been asked to identify their next-of-kin through photographs and to provide DNA samples.

The ashen-faced families wiped back tears in a waiting area of the Vachira Hospital on Sunday while several got increasingly agitated when asked for further information.

"I've already told you the name, why can't you take me there now?" a man was heard shouting at hospital staff.

A Chinese woman who only wanted to be identified by her family name, Su, said she was still waiting to claim the body of her sister, Su Jiao Min.

"There should definitely be compensation (for the accident)," she told AFP while waiting to be signed into the hospital.

"But I don’t want to talk about that right now. All I want is to identify and claim (my sister's) body and return home."

Some have called for legal action to be taken after the boat was among three that ignored a bad weather warning against day trips to the islands surrounding the tourist magnet of Phuket.